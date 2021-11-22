Bethany Police issue Silver Alert for missing 74-year-old

BETHANY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Bethany Police Department is searching for a missing 74-year-old woman with dementia.

Officials say Patricia Belford was on her way to a doctor’s appointment near Reno and MacArthur in Oklahoma City, but never showed up.

Belford has been diagnosed with dementia and has a heart condition, which requires her to take medication.

She is described as a 74-year-old Native American female, 5’4”, 140 lbs. with short red and gray hair and brown eyes.

Belford drives a blue 2015 4-door Honda Civic with Oklahoma license ‘CKE323’.

If you see Patricia or know of her whereabouts, contact authorities immediately.