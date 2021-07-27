Bethany police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ robbery suspect

BETHANY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Bethany are searching for a suspect accused of breaking into a restaurant early Tuesday morning.

Around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, officials in Bethany received a call about a robbery at the Little Caesar’s, located near N.W. 20th and Rockwell Ave.

Investigators say a suspect in a robe and a gas mask shot out the window to the restaurant before going inside the business.

Officials say the man took money before running away from the scene.

Witnesses reported seeing a man matching the suspect’s description at a nearby apartment complex, so officers rushed to the scene.

After a while, police went inside the apartment and realized he was not there.

Authorities have since identified the alleged suspect as Terrence Shaw, and say he is considered armed and dangerous.

He is likely on foot and may be wearing a red shirt and red pants.

If you have any information on the case, call the Bethany Police Department.