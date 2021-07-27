Bethany police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ robbery suspect

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Bethany robbery suspect

Bethany robbery suspect

BETHANY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Bethany are searching for a suspect accused of breaking into a restaurant early Tuesday morning.

Around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, officials in Bethany received a call about a robbery at the Little Caesar’s, located near N.W. 20th and Rockwell Ave.

Investigators say a suspect in a robe and a gas mask shot out the window to the restaurant before going inside the business.

Officials say the man took money before running away from the scene.

Witnesses reported seeing a man matching the suspect’s description at a nearby apartment complex, so officers rushed to the scene.

After a while, police went inside the apartment and realized he was not there.

Authorities have since identified the alleged suspect as Terrence Shaw, and say he is considered armed and dangerous.

He is likely on foot and may be wearing a red shirt and red pants.

If you have any information on the case, call the Bethany Police Department.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

Popular

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report