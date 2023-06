BETHANY, Okla. (KFOR) – Bethany Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual found on Monday.

According to police, he was found around 7:15 p.m. on Monday walking near Eldon Lyon Park in Bethany.

Bethany Police seeks public’s help to identify man. Image courtesy City of Bethany.

Officials say they have not been able to identify him and would like to reunite him with his family.

If you have any information, call the Bethany Police Department at 405-789-2323.