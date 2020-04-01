Bethany shooting leaves three people dead, one injured

BETHANY, Okla. (KFOR) – A shooting in Bethany has left three people dead and one injured.

Officials say it happened near N.W. 39th Expressway and Rockwell around 1 a.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of OnCue Express.

Police tell KFOR the person who is injured went into the convenience store for help after the shooting.

That person was then taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

What led up to the shooting is still under investigation.

Police say they are not looking for a suspect, and the public is not in any danger.

The victims’ names have not yet been released.