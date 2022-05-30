BETHANY, Okla. (KFOR) — The City of Bethany is under a boil order.

The City’s Facebook page has a boil order notice after E. Coli was found in some water samples.

The City says it appears to be localized but the boil order has been put into place as a precaution.

Before using your water from the tap, boil it or use bottled water.

Officials say the E. Coli bacteria can make you sick and people with weakened immune systems should be extra careful.

Here are some FAQS the City posted to social media:

Q: Has bacterial contamination infiltrated our water plant?

A: No, our water plant has not been impacted. The problem remains localized to a few homes in the 7800 block of North West Terrace.

Q: Why is the city not going door to door to alert all citizens?

A: This issue remains localized to the area of the 7800 block of North West Terrace, impacting very few homes, and has not spread. The city did go door to door in the area. The rest of the city remains unaffected. If you did not receive a notification on your door, your house is not currently impacted.

Q: If the whole city is not contaminated, then why is the whole city on a boil order?

A: The Department of Environmental Quality mandates the whole city be notified and placed on a boiling order. The city agrees with DEQ that an abundance of caution must be taken.