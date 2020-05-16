BETHANY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Bethany woman says raccoons have been getting in her apartment vents, and nothing has been done about it.

Amy Caldwell, who lives in the Williamsburg Apartments, says it’s been going on since October.

“We don’t sleep much. They are very noisy, and it’s usually about the time the TVs are shut off and we’re all settled and all of a sudden here they come,” she said.

Caldwell says the raccoons climb up a tree outside her apartment and get onto the roof.

“You can hear them, the scratching on the ceiling first, on the roof, and then you hear them kind of burrow in, and from that point it sounds like someone walking above my bed,” she said.

She’s also concerned there may be a hole in the roof and there might be more raccoons inside.

“My concern is there might be babies in there. And if [workers] do just come up and patch the outside, they might not go in and look for the babies, and then they’re stuck in the building which could be another issue,” she said.

Caldwell says she’s submitted multiple work orders. However, the problem never gets fixed.

“I know that they’re dangerous, they can be vicious, and I know removing them is kind of a process. I would like to see them start at least attempting to do something about that,” she said.

KFOR contacted both apartment management and the company that owns the complex, but haven’t a received a response.

Some other neighbors a few buildings down told KFOR they think raccoons are feeding on cat food that’s being left out.