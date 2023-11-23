OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Black Friday is obviously a big day for bargain shoppers, but it’s also a big day for online scammers, so buyer beware.

“Around the holidays, the scams just increase and they get worse and worse and worse,” said Patrick Allmond. Owner of focused digital marketing agency.

Ahh, the holiday’s. Mad dashes through the stores or online scrolling to find that perfect gift. On Black Friday everyone tries to get shopping done quickly, cheaply and without pain. However, people will try to take advantage of that.

“It’s so easy to scam people because anyone can draw up a fake website or send you out a fake email,” Allmond said.

Over 4,000 Oklahoma shoppers lost $66 million last year. With $200 billion in online sales projected this year, Allmond said there’s simple ways to stay aware while browsing.

“The things I think we really have to look out for are things that appear to be a certain way but aren’t, if you will,” Allmond said.

Be sure and watch our for fake, also known as phishing, emails.

“It’s very easy for someone to create a Gmail account and create a Gmail account like Walmart discount specials at gmail.com that looks and smells like a Walmart email, but it’s not,” he said.

They can lead to faulty links or even fake websites. Scammers can also just slightly alter the website URL with a couple letters, sending your online holiday shopping into a tailspin.

“What scammers will do is they will take a website like that and they will replicate and they will make it look exactly like walmart.com,” Allmond said. “Assume it’s bad and just look for all the indications until you feel it’s good because it’s just way too easy to scam people online.”

Another area to be cautious is with Facebook Marketplace.

“I’ll see a deals where somebody offers something that’s way too good to be true,” Allmond said.

If someone asks for money up front, of course that’s a red flag. Remember, if a deal appears too good to be true, it probably is. Another thing Allmond mentions are fake shipping notifications and gift card scams. People either try to act as someone you know to get you to purchase the cards for them or get you to buy fake one’s online. So, be careful out there as you shop away.