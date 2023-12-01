KINGFISHER, Okla. (KFOR) — Kingfisher Public Schools has settled a hazing lawsuit for $5M, but property owners are now having to foot most of that bill.

The federal case has been ongoing since January 2022.

At the center of the case was a video depicting an alleged coach-sanctioned fight between players called “The Ring.”

Additionally, there was a picture of the plaintiff’s back showing severe bruising.

The plaintiff and then-Kingfisher High School football player, Mason Mecklenburg, claims the bruising was caused by other players whipping him with a wet towel.

A settlement in the case has been a hot potato for the last year.

Mecklenburg’s attorneys have consistently asked the school district to fire the coach responsible, Jeff Myers.

His attorneys then asked to settle the case for $1.5M, but it was rejected by the Kingfisher Board of Education in March 2022.

“I move that the board of education authorize its attorneys to notify plaintiff’s counsel that the board of education is rejecting the settlement offer at $1.5 million,” said Charles Walker, a Kingfisher School Board member, when the board came back from executive session on March 16, 2022.

Myers was later charged with a felony count of child neglect last month and then the Kingfisher school district agreed on a $5M settlement.

Myers is currently on administrative leave pending the outcome the criminal charge.

According to an interview with Kingfisher Superintendent David Glover and the Kingfisher Times & Free Press, the lawsuit was not covered under liability insurance.

Kingfisher County District 1 Commissioner Heath Dobrovolny told KFOR the school district will pay $1.25M to Mecklenburg and the remaining $3.75M will go on the tax rolls.

“That looks like about a $10M increase for the people who live in the Kingfisher School district, not the entire county,” said Dobrovolny.

Kingfisher district map. KFOR photo.

The dark pink area in the photo above is considered the Kingfisher Public Schools district.

Dobrovolny said property owners who live within those boundaries will see a 12% tax increase.

“When you couple the $3.75M with the 5.5% interest for the three years that it takes to pay it off, that’s where we get the 12% increase. We don’t know what the interest really is going to be, but we feel like it’s a pretty safe number just as a ballpark,” explained Dobrovolny.

While the settlement in this lawsuit has not been finalized, Dobrovolny said it doesn’t look like it’ll be any more or any less than a 12% property tax increase.

“For every thousand dollars, you’d be looking at an increase of $120 potentially,” said Dobrovolny.

News 4 asked Dobrovolny for clarification on the numbers, inquiring if that meant there would be a $120 increase for every $1,000 of property value. He said yes.

Dobrovolny told KFOR he has never seen a tax increase of this size in his time as a Kingfisher County Commissioner.

News 4 asked Dobrovolny on Friday afternoon how many people live in the Kingfisher school district that would be impacted by this. He was unable to provide that information at the time.

The 12% tax increase is expected to start in December 2024 and go through December 2026.

The money will go into the school district’s sinking fund, according to Dobrovolny.

“The sinking fund is an account that is set up by the Constitution and state statutes as a way for public institutions like schools or the counties to be able to pay off debts. Those debts can be bonds or they can be, in this case, a judgment or a court settlement,” added Dobrovolny. “We’ll do the best we can to minimize whatever we can control, but unfortunately we cannot control any of this. This is beyond our control. It is an unfortunate situation, but I just hope the community can see their way through to pull together and get through it.”

When asked if there were any positives to the situation, he said, “It’s just a burden.”

News 4 called the Kingfisher Superintendent’s office again this week. We were told he was in his office, but “not available” to take our call.

We left a message with his office, but Supt. Glover never returned our call.

News 4 also knocked on 10 doors Friday morning to get reaction from Kingfisher property owners who would be impacted. No one would go on camera.

One woman told KFOR off-camera that she feels as if she already pays a lot in taxes and now has to be burdened with more. Another person said he doesn’t have a kid in the Kingfisher school system and feels it’s unfair he has to pay higher taxes. A third person voiced his support for the coach.

Dobrovolny told KFOR the Kingfisher school district is set to finalize the settlement agreement December 4.