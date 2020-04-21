Beyond the classroom: Edmond teacher making face mask hooks for health care workers

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – An Edmond teacher is out of her classroom due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that doesn’t mean she’s stopped helping others.

Shannon Harris, a teacher at Sequoyah Middle School Gateway to Technology, is using the school’s laser engraver to make hooks to assist medical professionals with their masks.

Instead of putting the masks behind their ears, health care workers can use the hooks.

Harris told KFOR she’s actually new to laser engraving and asked Principal Emily Steele if she could take the Glowforge laser printer home to learn how to use it since she knew they’d be out of school.

She then logged onto Facebook and joined groups of like-minded people.

“One of the best ways for me to learn is by joining Facebook groups of likeminded people,” Harris said. “I joined the GlowForge Users Group where many people were posting about making these hooks for front line workers. They even shared the files in our group. So, I thought, ‘what a better way to learn that to just dig in and do it!’”

She brought scrap materials home to practice with.

On the first hooks she made, she added: “Not all superheroes wear capes.” However, she decided to remove the engraving after learning the engraving allowed the virus to have a deeper crevice to attach to.

Harris took the original “S” design and tried it on herself, but didn’t feel like it was different enough.

She looked for different designs and found one that had a heart in it that would allow her to maximize the materials.

From start to finish, she was able to make 100 hooks in three hours.

Harris says the entire ordeal took off once the district posted about the hooks on Facebook.

She created a fundraiser and closed it within 24 hours because the goal had been met.

“I was amazed at how easy it was and the outpouring of support I received,” she said.

After the hooks were made, her family would drive and leave the hooks on porches, deliver to a hospital parking lot, or anywhere, really.

She told KFOR she mailed some to family and friends on the front lines in other states, and also completed orders from people who commented on the Edmond Public Schools’ Facebook post or sent her a message.

Recently, she received an order from Glowforge for 300 more hooks that will go to health care workers in Texas.

“As long as I have materials, I am more than happy to keep making them!” she said.

On top of helping health care workers during the pandemic, Harris is also still teaching.

“My team of Gateway to Technology teachers are writing the curriculum that gets posted on the EPS Learning Dashboard weekly as well as contacting students, collecting and grading work, holding Zoom/ Google Hangout meetings,” Harris said.

While many students may feel stuck and bored at home, Harris says her students should welcome this new normal with open arms.

“This time at home is a gift. Yes, I miss you! Yes, you miss your friends! But take this time to reconnect with your families, get outside, read a book, learn a new skill,” she said. “Find something you are passionate about and take this time to pursue it! You will likely never again have this opportunity…make the most of it.”

Harris has made hooks for health care workers and other frontline fighters at INTEGRIS, EPS cafeteria workers, Tinker Air Force Base, Option One Pharmacy, San Antonio Air Force Hospital, South Heart Hospital OKC, VA Hospital, Mercy Hospital near Meridian and Memorial, Mustang Fire Department, Fort Wayne, her nieces at an Atlanta, Georgia hospital, EMSA, and ICU at St. Anthony Hospital in OKC.

In all, she’s made more than 600 hooks.

The laser printer will eventually be a fundraiser for Harris’ club, Technology Student Association.