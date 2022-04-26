SEMINOLE, Okla. (KFOR) – A U.S. representative from Oklahoma has introduced legislation to rename a Seminole post office.

Rep. Stephanie Bice introduced a bill that would rename the post office at 120 E. Oak Ave. in Seminole after Army Sgt. Bret D. Isenhower.

“Bret was the best brother a sister could ask for,” Krysten Isenhower said. “He showed up whenever he was needed, and I’m sure I speak for more than myself when I say that. Bret loved Seminole, he loved being a chieftain, and he loved serving his community and country. A servant’s heart would definitely describe my brother. To have the post office in his hometown named after him is such an honor and a tribute to remember the sacrifice he made on September 9, 2011.”

Isenhower grew up in Seminole before heading to East Central University. He served tours in Iraq and Afghanistan before being killed in action.

“Sgt. Bret D. Isenhower dedicated his life to service and protecting the ones he loved,” Rep. Bice said. “He was a model citizen, even heroically saving the life of one of his fellow service members in Afghanistan. Tragically, he lost his life while serving his country. It is my honor to introduce legislation to name the post office in Seminole in Sgt. Bret D. Isenhower’s honor.”

Isenhower was posthumously granted several awards including a Purple Heart, Bronze Star, Oklahoma Meritorious Service medal, and a Global War on Terrorism Medal.

Senators James Lankford and Jim Inhofe introduced the companion bill in the United States Senate earlier this month.