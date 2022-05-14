LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A bicycle rider from Edmond died Saturday afternoon after he was hit by a vehicle in Logan County.

Richard Safi, 52, of Edmond died at the University of Oklahoma Medical Center from injuries he suffered when he was struck by a 2013 GMC Sierra on U.S. 77, approximately a half-mile south of County Road 73, three and a half miles north of Guthrie, at around 1:41 p.m. Saturday, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The GMC and Safi were both traveling north on U.S. 77 when the driver of the GMC, an 85-year-old woman, failed to see Safi and hit the rear of his bicycle, OHP officials said.

A medical helicopter flew Safi to OU Medical Center. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Safi was wearing a helmet, OHP officials said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.