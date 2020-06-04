Bicyclist dies after being hit by vehicle in Love County

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating after a bicyclist was hit and killed by a vehicle in Love County.

It happened on Thursday, around 3:15 a.m., on SH76, near Leon.

According to a report from OHP, 61-year-old Arlis Russ, of Ardmore, was riding his bike southbound on the highway when he was struck by a pickup.

Russ was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup was not injured.

OHP says the condition of Russ and the driver, as well as the cause of the collision, are under investigation.