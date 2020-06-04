Live Now
KFOR Noon News

Bicyclist dies after being hit by vehicle in Love County

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating after a bicyclist was hit and killed by a vehicle in Love County.

It happened on Thursday, around 3:15 a.m., on SH76, near Leon.

According to a report from OHP, 61-year-old Arlis Russ, of Ardmore, was riding his bike southbound on the highway when he was struck by a pickup.

Russ was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup was not injured.

OHP says the condition of Russ and the driver, as well as the cause of the collision, are under investigation.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter