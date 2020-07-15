Bicyclist dies after being hit by vehicle near Stillwater

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating after a bicyclist was hit and killed by a vehicle in Payne County.

It happened Tuesday, around 11:30 p.m., on US 177, just south of 32nd Avenue, approximately one mile south of Stillwater.

According to a trooper’s report, a black Dodge Journey was traveling southbound in the outside lane on the highway when it struck a person pushing a bicycle who was also in the outside lane going southbound.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released pending notification for next of kin. The driver of the Dodge Journey was not injured.

OHP says the cause of the incident is under investigation.

