OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of a bicyclist.

On Monday night, Oklahoma City police were called to an accident involving a car and a bicyclist near S.W. 21st and Portland.

Investigators say the driver stopped and called 911 for help.

Sadly, the bicyclist died from their injuries. The bicyclist’s identity has not been released.

Officials say the driver of the car is cooperating with the investigation.