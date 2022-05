MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say a bicyclist was killed in an accident in McCurtain County.

Around 9 p.m. on May 10, emergency crews were called to a wreck at Pollard Rd. and Ruby Hill Rd. near Haworth, Oklahoma.

Investigators say 44-year-old Rachel Westbrooks was riding a bicycle eastbound on Ruby Hill Rd. when she failed to yield at a stop sign.

As a result, she rode into the path of a 2021 Nissan Rogue.

Westbrooks was hit and was pronounced dead at the scene.