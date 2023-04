SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating after two people were injured in a hit-and-run crash in Shawnee.

Around 9 p.m. on Sunday, emergency crews were called to a crash near Hwy 3 and Pool Place.

Investigators say two bicyclists were hit by a car.

However, the driver left the scene.

Officials say one of the bicyclists was critically injured in the crash