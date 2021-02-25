Biden approves major disaster declaration for Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Additional federal assistance is headed to the Sooner State after last week’s historic winter storm.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden declared that a major disaster exists in Oklahoma and ordered federal assistance to supplement state, tribal, and local recovery efforts that were affected by the winter storms.

As a result, federal funding is available to individuals impacted by the storms in the following counties:

Canadian

Carter

Cherokee

Comanche

Cotton

Hughes

Jefferson

LeFlore

McIntosh

Oklahoma

Okmulgee

Osage

Pittsburg

Stephens

Tulsa

Wagoner.

Officials say assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the disaster.

Federal funding is also available to state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations.