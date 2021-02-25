Biden approves major disaster declaration for Oklahoma

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Additional federal assistance is headed to the Sooner State after last week’s historic winter storm.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden declared that a major disaster exists in Oklahoma and ordered federal assistance to supplement state, tribal, and local recovery efforts that were affected by the winter storms.

As a result, federal funding is available to individuals impacted by the storms in the following counties:

  • Canadian
  • Carter
  • Cherokee
  • Comanche
  • Cotton
  • Hughes
  • Jefferson
  • LeFlore
  • McIntosh
  • Oklahoma
  • Okmulgee
  • Osage
  • Pittsburg
  • Stephens
  • Tulsa
  • Wagoner.

Officials say assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the disaster.

Federal funding is also available to state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Contact In Your Corner Team

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter