STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – The Biden-Harris Administration is investing $250,000 in a local ranching operation to help process and market beef from Oklahoma.

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Oklahoma State Director Kenneth Corn announced the investment on Thursday. Officials say the investment will assist Dry Creek Meats LLC in Leedey, Oklahoma.

“President Biden recognizes the need to directly support our farmers and ranchers, who are at the forefront of our nation’s food supply chain,” Corn said. “By investing directly to our local producers, like Dry Creek Meats, we are providing the tools to support rural food businesses and support the needs of consumers across the country and supporting the growth of our economy right here in Oklahoma.”

In total, the USDA is investing $9 million in 25 project across the U.S. to help farmers, ranchers, processors and rural businesses expand the nation’s meat supply, according to the USDA. The 25 projects are located in California, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Montana, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

Also, USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack announced on Thursday 24 other investments to support meat production. USDA also says it’s giving 23 Value Added Producer Grant program grants totaling in $3.9 million to support producer-owned companies process and market new products across the United States.

Vilsack added that the USDA’s Agriculture Marketing Service (AMS) gave $21.9 million to 111 businesses and individuals in 37 states through the Meat and Poultry Inspection Readiness Grant Program (MPIRG).

For more information regarding the investments, click here.