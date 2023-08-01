OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma County officials are looking for a new location for the Oklahoma County Detention Center and Mental Health Facility.

According to the Oklahoma County Citizens Oversight Advisory Board, reopening the Request for Proposals gives the opportunity for officials to consider sites that were not submitted before the initial deadline, as well as consider sites that have not been brought forward due to the portal closure.

On Tuesday, Commissioner Brian Maughan said, “We are hoping to move forward with this project as quickly as possible, we have a deadline to use federal grant money that will help secure a location and build the facility, however we need to do our due diligence to make sure we have not left any viable option off the table.”

Successful proposed locations will be in Oklahoma County, totaling between forty (40) and eighty (80) acres and cannot be within one thousand (1,000) feet of any public or private elementary or secondary school. All locations submitted in this process will be evaluated by the bond oversight board members, the county’s engineer, and representatives from the county’s approved architect firm, HOK.

All proposals must be submitted by 9 a.m. on August 23, 2023.

Sumbit to the Request for Proposal and find specific criteria for submission online.