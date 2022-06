OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – We’ve got some exciting news here at KFOR! Our 4Warn Storm Center is preparing to welcome a new addition to the team.

On Wednesday, KFOR’s Emily Sutton announced that she is expecting a little bundle of joy.

After a four year battle of infertility, Emily and her husband, Michael, are expecting a baby around Thanksgiving.

She is currently 15 weeks pregnant.

Congratulations, Emily and Michael! We are so happy for you and your growing family!