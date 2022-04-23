GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – A huge crowd of spectators enjoyed the ‘89ers Parade and Celebration in downtown Guthrie on Saturday.

The windy weather was no problem as families and children waved to passing floats and people marching in the parade.

Interceptor 4, the premiere 4 Warn Storm Team chase vehicle, was also in the parade along with veterans, law enforcement agencies, marching bands, horses, classic cars and local celebrities.

89ers Parade. Photo from KFOR.

Our own Damien Lodes was on hand to wave to parade-goers and meet and greet folks who came out for all of the fun.

“Lawmen and Special Agents” was the theme of this year’s parade.

And even Pistol Pete, the popular OSU mascot, was on hand.

