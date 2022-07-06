CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A large reward is being offered for information that leads to the conviction of the suspect behind a large drilling oil spill in Caddo County.

Caddo County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to Stellar Drilling Fluid LLC, 1026 S. Second, in Cyril on Tuesday regarding a spill at the facility.

Deputies discovered that someone cut the chain link fence that runs parallel with the railroad tracks on the facility’s east side.

The suspect(s) went inside the facility, located storage containers that contain drilling fluid and opened the valves of multiple containers, allowing the drilling fluid to spill onto the ground, according to Sheriff’s Office officials.

Stellar Drilling is offering $10,000 to the person who provides information that leads to a conviction of the suspect or suspects who committed the crime.

Go to CaddoCountySheriff.Com or call Caddo County E911 Dispatch at (405) 247-5700 to submit tips.