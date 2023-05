OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Bicyclists in Oklahoma City will soon have a new route available to them.

Officials with the City of Oklahoma City say bike lanes are coming to Classen Blvd. from N.W. 10th to N.W. 16th.

Beginning in mid-May, contractors will stripe Classen to include bike lanes designated by green paint, bike symbols, and bike lane buffers.

City leaders say the change will be paid for by Better Streets Safer City.