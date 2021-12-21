Bike rider in serious condition after hit by multiple vehicles in Warr Acres, drivers left the scene

WARR ACRES, Okla. (KFOR) – A man riding a bike was hit by multiple vehicles Tuesday night and is in serious condition at an Oklahoma City hospital.

An Oklahoma City Police Department official told KFOR that the bike rider was hit by at least two vehicles in the 6100 block of Northwest 63rd Street, near MacArthur and 63rd, in Warr Acres.

The drivers did not remain at the scene after hitting the rider, according to the official.

The victim was transported to a hospital. He suffered injuries to his head and body. The OKCPD official said the man is responsive but in “very serious” condition.

Warr Acres police are taking over the investigation, the official said.