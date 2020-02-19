Bill aimed at helping disabled police officers to be heard at Oklahoma State Capitol

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A bill aimed at helping injured law enforcement officers will be heard in a finance meeting at the Oklahoma State Capitol on Wednesday.

The bill would allow officers who can no longer perform their duties get 100 percent pension if they were injured in a violent act.

The measure, authored by Rep. David Perryman, D-Chickasha, would help officers like Sgt. Matthew Schoolfield, who was shot three years ago while serving a search warrant in Chickasha. He was badly injured.

"Right now, it's doubtful that I'll be able to be a police officer again because of the loss of function in my hand,” said Schoolfield. “Very scary because my wife works too, but I was the main source of income.”

The bill will be heard Wednesday at 9 a.m.