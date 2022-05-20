OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – With only days left in the legislative session, an Oklahoma lawmaker says he has amended a bill to target vaccine mandates.

Sen. Shane Jett has amended House Bill 2335 to restrict state agencies from imposing vaccine mandates and requiring vaccine passports.

The amended measure would prohibit any state agency from using any rule, order, or other means to impose a vaccination requirement on the general public or any current or prospective state agency employee.

Officials say it would apply without exception to any vaccine authorized for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration, any vaccine that has received accelerated approval from the FD, and any vaccine that has been approved for less than five years.

However, exemptions would be applied to entities like child care facilities, state agencies, and schools if the vaccine has been approved by the FDA for five years or more.

“With the clock winding down on our ability to protect Oklahomans this session from unconstitutional vaccine mandates and vaccine passport requirements, it’s imperative that citizens reach out to their local Senators and ask them to let House Bill 2335 be heard immediately and approve it,” Jett said. “My floor substitute must be approved in both the Senate and the House in order to get to the governor’s desk before session adjourns next week. Time is of the essence and Oklahomans need to speak up if they want to protect their rights against government-imposed vaccines and vaccine passports.”

Officials say the measure wouldn’t prevent a state agency or entity from adhering to any federal requirements.