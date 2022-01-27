OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma state representative filed a bill that requires hospital to allow visitation for COVID-19 patients or risk being sued.

House Bill 3313, written by Rep. Cynthia Roe, R-District 42, states that a person can bring civil action against a medical facility if it prohibits a COVID patient from having visitation rights.

The bill, however, does allow hospitals to require visitors follow certain guidelines, including signing consent forms, undergoing health screenings and wearing masks.

Roe said she wrote the bill after hearing from constituents who were either barred from visiting COVID patients or not allowed to have visitors while hospitalized.