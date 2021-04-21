Bill increasing professional & occupational licensing mobility across state lines passes in Oklahoma Senate

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Senate passed a bill Wednesday that increases the mobility of professional and occupational licensing across state lines.

House Bill 2873 passed unanimously in the State Senate and was touted in a Senate news release as a victory for Oklahoma workers, consumers and the economy.

The bill provides fairness to individuals moving to Oklahoma who have similar education, training and skills as in-state professionals, according to the news release.

Rep. Kevin Wallace, R-Wellston, and Sen. James Leewright, R-Bristow, wrote the bill, which universally recognizes the required education, training and skills a professional earned in another state by “giving appropriate credit in Oklahoma in a framework able to withstand legal challenges, while providing a solid economic environment in which businesses can flourish and business owners can make and carry out their business plan,” the news release states.

“This bill is good policy because it paves the way for licensees coming to Oklahoma while treating in-state applicants fairly,” Leewright said. “It will stabilize the Oklahoma business environment and promote economic opportunities while continuing to protect the health, safety and welfare of our citizens.”

Legislators developed the bill in conjunction with Gov. Kevin Stitt and industry leaders.

“In order to promote growth and recovery, a skilled workforce is essential,” Wallace said. “We need to encourage the best to come and work in Oklahoma while continuing to value Oklahoma business. This bill puts us ahead of the nation and shows we are pro-business. I appreciate Senator Leewright for all his work and dedication in helping to carry this pro-business bill in the Senate. I’m hopeful the governor will soon sign it into law.”

The bill now goes to Stitt. It will go into effect on Nov. 1, 2021, if signed by Stitt.