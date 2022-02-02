OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A state senator filed a bill that prohibits foreign-owned businesses from buying land in Oklahoma, saying foreign interest in the state’s marijuana industry is a primary concern.

Sen. Warren Hamilton, R-McCurtain, filed Senate Bill 1469, which states that all foreign ownership of Oklahoma lands is prohibited.

“As Oklahoma’s marijuana industry continues to grow, we’ve seen an increasing number of foreign interests come into our state and purchase our farmland for astronomical amounts of money in order to set up grows and other related businesses,” Hamilton said. “While Oklahoma law already prevents foreign land ownership, it doesn’t prevent these folks from creating businesses to purchase property. Senate Bill 1469 will put an end to this workaround of current state statute.”

A State Senate news release cites the U.S. Department of Agriculture data, saying Oklahoma is one of 14 states that has over a million foreign-owned acres of land. The list also includes Texas, Arkansas and New Mexico.

Oklahoma and 13 other states currently restrict or prohibit foreign ownership of U.S. private agricultural lands, according to the news release.

Hamilton said foreign interest land ownership is an issue nationwide.

“This is America,” Hamilton said. “In order to own a piece of it, you should be an American. To allow any foreign entity to own a piece of America is treasonous – such foolishness may be allowed in places like California, but it should never happen here in Oklahoma. I’m confident my colleagues will see the urgent need to close the loophole in current state statute and put an end to foreign land ownership in our state.”

The bill has been assigned to the Judiciary Committee. It will be eligible to be heard when the legislative session convenes on Feb. 7.