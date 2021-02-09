Bill that allows drivers to defend themselves when blocked by crowd passes committee

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A measure that would allow Oklahoma drivers to defend themselves in a crowd or a riot has passed a Senate committee.

Sen. Nathan Dahm authored Senate Bill 560, which would protect a person from criminal or civil prosecution if they make a reasonable effort to escape from a crowd unlawfully blocking the road and surrounding their vehicle.

“Most of us are aware of the riots that happened throughout the summer last year on highways, blocking traffic and even rolling through neighborhoods and along people’s private property,” Dahm said. “Drivers in these situations should not be held liable or responsible for injury by trying to escape a threatening and dangerous situation. I strongly support the right to peacefully protest, but when these protests turn violent, citizens should have every right to protect themselves and their property.”

SB 560 was approved by the Senate Public Safety Committee. It now heads to the full Senate for consideration.

