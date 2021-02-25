Bill that makes Oklahoma a ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary State’ heads to Senate

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A bill that would make Oklahoma a ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary State’ is now headed to the Senate.

Sen. Warren Hamilton has filed Senate Bill 631.

The bill would prevent any future legislation by the federal government from infringing on the Second Amendment rights of Oklahomans.

“SB 631 states that the gun laws as they exist today are as restrictive as they’re ever going to be, and that they cannot be added to,” Hamilton said. “No governmental agency has the Constitutional authority to restrict magazines, ammunition, modern sporting rifles or AR pistols. This bill is simply a red line that clearly defines the limits of governmental authority regarding our unalienable, God-given, blood-bought, constitutionally guaranteed right to keep and bear arms.”

Similar legislation has been proposed in other states including Arkansas, Ohio, and South Carolina.

The measure was approved by the Senate Public Safety Committee. It now heads to Senate floor for consideration.