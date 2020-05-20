OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A new effort designed to bring more qualified teachers to the state received a major boost this week.

Gov. Stitt signed Senate Bill 1125 into law, which requires the Oklahoma State Board of Education to honor out-of-state teaching certificates as long as the applicant passes a criminal background check.

The applicant will not be required to take any competency exams in subjects most closely aligned to those on their certificate.

Sen. Adam Pugh, the author of the bill, says the measure will help Oklahoma increase the number of qualified teachers as the state still deals with the effects of a teacher shortage.

The bill goes into effect July 1.