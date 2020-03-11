Bill that updates state employee classifications passes Oklahoma House

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A bill that modernizes Oklahoma’s merit protection system for state employees overwhelming passed the Oklahoma House of Representatives.

Legislators say the state’s employee regulations were put in place almost 40 years ago to try to guard against workforces being wiped clean by every new administration coming into office. Now, lawmakers and labor union advocates agree the system needs an overhaul.

“Easier for everybody all the way around,” said Rep. Mike Osburn of Edmond, describing HB 3094, also known as the Merit Protection Modernization Act.

Essentially, it makes it easier to hire and fire employees as well as allowing for individual agencies to have greater freedom to give raises, bonuses, and promotions.

Osburn says, “This is just bringing things up to date.”

Beginning Jan. 1, 2021, all new state hires would be placed into a newly-modernized civil service system called Human Capital Management Administration.

It also allows existing classified employees to either transfer to HCMA or remain in the existing classified service until they leave their job.

“We are trying to modernize that system while we still keep that component of due process in place,” said Sterling Zearley of Oklahoma Public Employees Association (OPEA).

House Bill 3094 passed the House 92-1.

It now heads to the Senate for consideration.