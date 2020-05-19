Bill that would add domestic abuse to ‘violent crimes’ list signed into Oklahoma law

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After state lawmakers passed a bill last week that would protect Oklahomans from domestic abuse, Governor Kevin Stitt has now signed the bill into law.

House Bill 3251 would add domestic abuse and associated offenses to the list of violent crimes in Oklahoma statute.

Under the bill, it states that “domestic abuse by strangulation, domestic assault with a dangerous weapon, domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, or domestic assault and battery with a deadly weapon” should be added to the violent crimes list.

“This move of adding domestic abuse offenses to the list of violent crimes in Oklahoma affirms that these acts are violent,” said Kris Steele, Oklahomans for Criminal Justice Reform Executive Director. “We encourage Gov. Stitt to sign the bill to raise awareness of the seriousness of these offenses, validate the reality for victims and increase support for survivors. The effects of domestic abuse are devastating and the trauma associated with this behavior can last a lifetime. Prosecutors have always had the ability to charge domestic abusers with violent charges, but we believe this bill will further clarify and match the crime accordingly.”

On Monday, Stitt signed the bill into law.

“As a domestic abuse survivor, I wholeheartedly agree with making domestic abuse a violent crime,” said Jacqueline Blocker, Oklahomans for Criminal Justice Reform Engagement Director. “There are thousands of Oklahomans who are abused every day and live in fear of their abuser. If HB 3251 is signed into law, these offenders would be treated accordingly in terms of punishment and parole consideration. This legislation will give victims the confidence to heal, recover and protect themselves and their family.”

The act goes into effect on Nov. 1.