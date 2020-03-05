Bill that would establish human trafficking training for Oklahoma law enforcement officers passes Senate

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A bill that would require the Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training (CLEET) to establish resources for human trafficking training for law enforcement officers passed the Senate this week.

Under part of Senate Bill 1569, authored by Sen. Wayne Shaw, R-Grove, the training would include resources to help with identification, understanding the effects of trauma and victimization, and effective screening protocol.

“Oklahoma ranks 28th in the nation for human trafficking,” Shaw said. “We must better equip law enforcement officers to recognize the signs of this illegal practice so they can intervene and protect trafficking victims.”

“Our officers need every tool possible to quickly identify the women, children, and men forced into this practice,” Shaw said. “Adding training is an easy step we can take to help end human trafficking.”

To read the bill, click here.