OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A measure that would have added six specialty license plates to Service Oklahoma’s offerings has been vetoed by Gov. Stitt.

House Bill 2255 would allow Service Oklahoma to develop certain specialty license plates, adding to the list of specialty plates already offered to Oklahomans.

Under the measure, the agency would develop and design six new plates for the following organizations:

45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team

U.S. Army Ranger

Hallett Motor Racing Circuit

University of Kansas

Clinton Red Tornadoes

Ally’s House.

The measure easily passed the Oklahoma House of Representatives and the Oklahoma Senate.

However, it was rejected by Gov. Kevin Stitt.

In his veto message, Stitt says he doesn’t have the authority to line-item veto the bill and said his only issue with the measure is the University of Kansas plate.

“Unfortunately, I do not have the authority to line-item veto this bill. If I did, I would have signed this bill and struck only the language authorizing the design and issuance of an official plate supporting another state’s public university. If a person wishes to demonstrate support for an out-of-state college or university, I encourage that person to purchase a license plate frame online or at his or her sporting goods store of choice. No offense to our sister state to the north, but the State of Oklahoma doesn’t need to be in the PR business for the University of Kansas,” Stitt wrote.

According to the Service Oklahoma’s website, Oklahoma drivers can currently purchase specialty license plates for various organizations, including Kansas State University and Pittsburg State University.