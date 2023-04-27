OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Senate unanimously approved a bill on Monday that would develop the Kasey Alert System.

According to one of the bill’s authors, Sen. Cody Rogers, R-Tulsa, the bill to establish the Kasey Alert System, also known as House Bill 1077, will cover missing persons who do not qualify for Silver or Amber Alert notifications. The Alert would cover missing persons ages 18-59.

Sen. Rogers says the alert is named after 29-year-old Kasey Russell, a Cherokee Nation Citizen who went missing while walking home in 2016.

Officials say Russell’s disappearance was never investigated until his body was later found.

“This bill is named for a young man who disappeared while walking home from a casino, and he sadly never made it home,” Rogers said.

“There was no investigation into his disappearance, until his body was found. I appreciate my colleagues for supporting this measure as it will increase cooperation between agencies and speed up investigations for missing persons between the ages of 18 and 59. If this legislation is signed into law, Kasey Alerts could begin going out in November.”

Rep. Ken Luttrell, R-Ponca City, will serve as House principal author of HB 1077.

“House Bill 1077 is the result of four years of hard work behind the scenes, and I’m thankful to see it move to the governor’s desk,” Luttrell said.

“I hope that this new policy will increase communication between law enforcement agencies when someone goes missing to coordinate efforts or information and hopefully find and return them to their loved ones more quickly. I want to thank Senator Cody Rogers for his work to pass this bill in the Senate, as well as Representatives Daniel Pae and Mickey Dollens who worked with me on the legislation.”

The bill now goes to the Governor’s desk for final consideration.