Bill to help with funeral expenses for fallen heroes approved by Oklahoma Senate

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The full Oklahoma Senate approved a measure to help families of fallen military and law enforcement officers.

Former Navy pilot Sent. Joe Newhouse authored Senate Bill 567, which would establish the Oklahoma Homeland Security Revolving Fund.

The fund would provide up to $10,000 in funeral expenses to all members of the National Guard, police, state troopers, firefighters, and first responders who die in the line of duty while in response to state orders. Those orders could include natural disasters and civil disturbances.

“Men and women who courageously give their lives while defending Oklahoma and her citizens deserve our utmost honor, respect and thanks,” said Newhouse. “The least we can do to recognize this sacrifice is assist these grieving families with final expenses.”

The bill was approved by the full Oklahoma Senate on Thursday.

It now moves to the Oklahoma House of Representatives for further consideration.