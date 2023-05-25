OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Senate passed legislation on Thursday that would increase election day poll workers’ pay.

According to Sen. Warren Hamilton, R-McCurtain, the full Senate approved Senate Bill 290, which raises the pay for election day poll workers from $110 to $225.

“It is incredibly important that we recruit and retain poll workers as there has been a shortage in recent years,” Hamilton said. “Increasing compensation is the least we can do for these dedicated community members who often work 12 to 14 hours on election day.”

SB 290 would also double the pay for judges and clerks from $100 to $200.

“Many in my district and across the state are excited about this legislation as it rewards our hardworking election day staff and will hopefully encourage other Oklahomans to fill the spots of those who have retired. I am very pleased that this legislation is one step closer to becoming law, and I hope to see it on the governor’s desk very soon,” Hamilton said.

SB 290 now heads to the House of Representatives for one final vote. If the bill is approved, it will be sent to the governor’s desk for consideration.

If signed into law, officials say the new pay scale would go into affect on July 1, 2024.