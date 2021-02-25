Bill to modernize state employee benefit allowance heads to committee

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A bill that lawmakers say would help state employees better afford health insurance has passed one Senate committee.

The Senate Retirement and Insurance Committee approved Senate Bill 650, which modifies the annual benefit allowance for state employees.

Senate Majority Floor Leader Kim David says the measure is needed to modernize the annual state employee flexible benefit allowance to better address the increasing cost of healthcare.

“This bill is needed to help Oklahoma’s 33,000 state employees, many of which essentially get a pay cut each year as the current benefit allowance calculation isn’t keeping pace with the increasing costs of their state health insurance,” David said. “Benefits were frozen in 2012, and this bill provides a modest increase of 2% per year to adjust for inflation and bring the benefit allowance more in line with current health insurance costs.”

Sen. David says the state employee compensation is approximately 12% below the market value.

Under Senate Bill 650, the benefit allowance increase would go into effect Jan. 1, 2023.

The measure now moves to the Senate Appropriations Committee.