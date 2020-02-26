Bill to pay college athletes is full speed ahead at state capitol

The push to pay college athletes in Oklahoma is one step closer to becoming a law.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The push to pay college athletes in Oklahoma is one step closer to becoming a law.

The Fair Pay to Play Act unanimously passed through committee Tuesday with flying colors.

House Bill 3347 would let college players accept payment for their name, image or likeness.

Co-author Rep. Mickey Dollens, a former SMU football players and Olympic bobsledder, says it’s personal.

"It’s time that players be compensated fairly for their labor,” Dollens said.

The money wouldn’t be coming from the school or the state.

Athletes would be wagering their own deals from outside endorsements to receive compensation.

For example, they could charge for autographs, a sports clinic or a social media video, something the NCAA has blocked for years.

"As an athlete you don't have time to work a job outside of school,” Dollens said.

But a big time Sooner fan we met on the street says he isn’t buying it.

“I think professional athletes get paid too much and you are going to start it too early,” Paul Frazier said.

If passed, Oklahoma would join California, the only current state to have the law on the books, but Dollens says he is putting on the pressure.

The bill is expected to be voted on by the House of Representatives next.

If passed, it will go on to the Senate floor and then onto the governor’s desk.