Bill to put ‘In God We Trust’ on public buildings passes OK house committee

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma House of Representatives committee passed a bill that would put "In God We Trust" in writing on public buildings in Oklahoma.

"In God We Trust" has been the national motto since 1956, and supporters of the bill say putting the motto on public buildings pays homage to U.S. history.

Proponents of the bill say "In God We Trust" on public property does not show favor to any particular religion or denomination. Opponents, however, say otherwise.

“They want to use the reasoning that "In God" they are trying to say its all gods. Realistically, it's not. They are putting forth a Christian message, and that's when separation of church becomes involved," said Tim Ward, Oklahoma State Director of American Atheists.

House Speaker Charles McCall sent News 4 the following statement on Tuesday:

"It is important for government to acknowledge history and project the values that make America great. "In God We Trust" is on buildings, currency and more across America because it is our motto and an important part of our history and founding principles." House Speaker Charles McCall

The U.S. Congress voted in 2011 to reaffirm that the United States' national motto is “In God We Trust.”