Bill would make attacks on law enforcement punishable by up to life in prison without parole

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma state senator says he wants to crack down on assaults on officers.

State Senator Micheal Bergstrom (R-Adair) introduced a bill that would make it a felony to attack a law enforcement officer.

Senate Bill 19 says anyone found guilty of assaulting an officer can be punished by up to life in prison without parole.

The changes are an amendment to the existing hate crime law.

Bergstrom’s office sent KFOR a statement that reads:

“We have seen a wide variety of violent attacks and killings of law enforcement officers across our nation recently. These men and women who are putting their lives on the line for our citizens in Oklahoma deserve not only our respect but the assurance that an attack on them will be dealt with severely. The amendment that I am adding to existing law deals with anyone who maliciously and with specific intent incites violence, injury or death on law enforcement. That is a high legal bar which only the most egregious attacks would reach.”

The ACLU, however, doesn’t agree with the intent of the bill.

“I think what we’re looking at pretty immediately is a chilling of speech, especially with regards to protest of police,” Nicole McAfee, director of policy and advocacy at ACLU Oklahoma, said.

McAfee says a career choice shouldn’t be included in a law that deals with characteristics like race and religion.

“When it comes to hate crimes, everything else in Oklahoma’s hate crimes statute to date deals with immutable traits, things that people can’t change about themselves,” she said.

McAfee also says it isn’t fair to put on attacks on officers in the same category as hate crimes.

“Anyone who does harm to a member of law enforcement can be punished under the law as is, and making that a hate crime not only sort of minimizes the folks who are victims of hate crimes every day, but it does so at the expense of the public speech,” she said.

According to the existing hate crimes law, those who commit hate crimes based on aspects like race and religion face a misdemeanor for their first offense.

LATEST STORIES: