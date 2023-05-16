OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After being hit with several rate increases that have raised bills across the state, Oklahoma Natural Gas says it is seeking another hike.

ONG is seeking a rate hike that would add $2.57 to residential customers’ monthly bills.

Officials say ONG is hoping to raise base rates by $27,635,039.

“The requested increase is necessary to recover increased business costs and natural gas infrastructure investments. Oklahoma Natural Gas invested approximately $243 million since its last base rate increase, a PBRC review with a test year ending December 31, 2021,” a notice to customers read.

The company says it is also asking for approval for the “energy efficiency true-up and utility incentive adjustments” for 2022.

Notice to ONG customers

Officials say there is also a one-time annual credit that may lower customers’ bills slightly, beginning in February of 2024.

Public comment on the possible rate hike will be heard by the Oklahoma Corporation Commission’s Administrative Law Judge at 9:30 a.m. on June 15.

The case will be held in the Concourse Theater, Suite C50, located in the underground tunnel of the Will Rogers Building, 2401 N. Lincoln Blvd. in Oklahoma City.

If you cannot attend, you can also send written comments by mail to the Oklahoma Corporation Commission, PO Box 52000, Oklahoma City, OK 73152.

You can also email PUDenergy@occ.ok.gov with “Attention: Public Comment PUD2023-000012” in the subject line.