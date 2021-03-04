Bills to assist students from military families pass in Oklahoma Senate

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Senate passed two bills that aim to help students who come from military families.

Bills 68 and 69 are intended to help get the children of active military parents transferring to Oklahoma back in school as quickly as possible.

“Hundreds, if not thousands, of military families are transferred to our four military bases each year,” said Senate Veterans and Military Affairs Committee Chairman Sen. Frank Simpson, R-Springer. “Moving constantly is one of the hardest parts of being in a military family, and these bills will remove at least one major stress and that’s getting their children back in the classroom as soon as they get settled,” Simpson said. “Regardless of whether they want to attend a traditional or charter school, by allowing electronic enrollment prior to their move, schools can get everything arranged before the family arrives to their new home. I want to thank my Senate colleagues for joining me in supporting these bills and our outstanding military families.”

U.S. Department of Defense officials requested SB 68 to bring Oklahoma in line with other states under the National Compact on the Education of Military Children.

The bill provides school district residency status for children of active military members who have been or will be transferred to an Oklahoma military base.

“It also requires schools to accept the students’ enrollment applications electronically and requires parents to provide proof of residence within 10 days of moving to Oklahoma,” the news release states.

SB 69 carries the same provisions for military children who enroll in a statewide virtual charter school, which only Oklahoma residents are currently able to do.

Rep. Max Wolfley, R-Oklahoma, will carry the bills in the State House of Representatives.