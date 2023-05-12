NOBLE, Okla. (KFOR) – As the sun rises on Friday morning, we’re getting a good look at the damage left behind by Thursday night’s storms.

McIntyre Law Chopper 4 was over the town of Noble, surveying the damage after a tornado touched down in the area.

Three businesses and a home suffered significant damage along Main Street, but KFOR pilot Mason Dunn says it doesn’t appear that any other nearby homes were hit.

Also, KFOR stormtrackers captured a tornado touching down near the community of Cole, which is still cleaning up from the April 19th storms.

Cole tornado on May 11th

Chopper 4 flew over the town of Cole, but it’s difficult to determine if the damage is from May 11th or from the April 19th tornado.