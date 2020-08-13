Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School affected by third-party data breach

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local Catholic high school says it was affected by a recent data security breach.

Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School announced that it was recently notified by Blackbaud, a third-party service provider, of a security incident that affected institutions around the world.

According to a notice, other institutions that have been affected by the breach include the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma State University, the University of Oklahoma, and the Vatican Observatory.

Bishop McGuinness High School says a cybercriminal was able to access personal information between Feb. 7 and May 20.

Officials say the personal information did not include credit card information, bank account information, or Social Security numbers.

Instead, the information included names, history, addresses, phone numbers, and email addresses.

“Because protecting customers’ data is their top priority, Blackbaud paid the cybercriminal’s demand with confirmation that the copy they removed had been destroyed. Based on the nature of the incident, their research, and third party (including law enforcement) investigation, we have no reason to believe that any data went beyond the cybercriminal, was or will be misused, or will be disseminated or otherwise made available publicly,” Bishop McGuinness officials said in a notice to families affected by the breach.

The school said Blackbaud has already fixed the issue that allowed the cybercriminal to access the personal information.

Officials say you should remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity or suspected identity theft to law enforcement.

