Bishop McGuinness teacher, deacon passes away from COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma high school teacher and Catholic deacon has lost his battle with COVID-19.

Students and staff members at Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School are mourning the loss of Deacon Clyde Grover.

Grover passed away on Wednesday from COVID-19.

School officials tell KFOR that Grover did not contract the virus while at school.

“It is with much sadness, that we share Deacon Grover went to be with our Lord this morning.

Deacon Grover’s impact on our community over the past 23 years will forever be part of the rich fabric of our school. Following a career in the Air Force, he came to Bishop McGuinness where he taught economics, theology, served as a school counselor, and chaired our Theology department.

Deacon Grover and his wife Ann are members of St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Moore, where he served as deacon. Deacon Grover lived by his faith, and would not want us to mourn his death but rather celebrate the life he was granted, and use his passing as a means to drawing each of us closer to Jesus and his teachings.

We ask that you pray for the repose of his soul, and pray for his wife Ann, daughters Jennifer and Mary Ann, and sons Chris, Fr. Danny and Matt.”

Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School