Black bear cornered in backyard of Norman residence

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A black bear is cornered in the backyard of a Norman residence.

Norman police, as of 10:55 p.m., are waiting on Oklahoma Game Wardens to arrive and tranquilize the bear, which is up in a tree inside the backyard.

Police officials do not want to release the location of the residence because they are concerned community members will travel to the area to see the bear and potentially agitate it.

Police are asking residents in the area east of Interstate 35 to Chautauqua Avenue and from Boyd to Imhoff Road to stay in their homes.

Officials will announce when the bear has been removed from the area.