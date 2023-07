CIMARRON COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Tourism Department says a black bear was recently spotted near the Black Mesa campground.

Image courtesy Oklahoma Tourism.

“Yes, we know it looks brown or blonde, but trust us, it’s a black bear. Nature,” said Oklahoma Tourism. “If you spot one of these little guys looking for lunch, steer clear and stay off the menu.”

Black Mesa is located in Oklahoma’s panhandle along the tri-state border with Colorado and New Mexico.